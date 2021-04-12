A TEN year old has walked over 200 miles to raise money for key workers.
Jacob Brown from Coundon has walked a total of 200 miles over the month of March, to raise money to give back to key workers.
Jacob wanted to use the money to buy a range of gifts from flowers, to gift cards, to the many key workers who worked throughout the pandemic.
Key workers such as nurses, police, shop staff, teachers and carers.
His mother, Sarah Brown, set up a Crowdfunder with the goal of £100.
Jacob has managed to raise over £516.
Mrs Brown said: “It was a month of coming in from school and heading out for a walk around Coundon, just to say thank you to people.
"We would usually do about four or five miles from Coundon to Hunwick and back."
Although his walk is over and he is now taking a well deserved break, the Crowdfunder is still active and donations can be made at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-brown-622