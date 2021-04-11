BARCLAYS has responded after facing calls to reconsider the closure of a branch in County Durham later this year.

The branch on Beveridge Way in Newton Aycliffe town centre is set to close its doors for the last time on June 23.

Blaming a "sustained fall" in branch visits, Barclays has said that more than four fifths of its customers in Newton Aycliffe now use "different ways" to bank.

Barclays has this week faced calls from residents, including Durham County Council's Councillor Carl Marshall, to "urgently review" its plans for closure.

In his letter to Barclays Cllr Marshall, the cabinet portfolio holder for economic regeneration, said the closure comes as the area is seeing business and residental growth.

Explaining that such growth is part of more than £750m worth of regeneration across County Durham, he said the loss of "essential services" will have a significant impact on retail, residents and businesses.

Putting forward its argument for closure previously, Barclays said that 173 customers in Newton Aycliffe use the branch exclusively for banking.

It said bank customers have a wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, Telephone Banking, Online Banking, Video Banking.

It went on to say that in the past twelve months, 37 per cent of its customers had been using nearby branches.

In a statement to The Northern Echo, Barclays confirmed it did not intend to make redundancies as a result of the closure, with staff offered roles elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at Newton Aycliffe branch where over four fifths - 82 per cent - of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

In his letter to Barclays, Cllr Marshall also addressed the recent closure of another branch in County Durham.

It came following the closure of its Crook branch on February 19 this year, much to the dismay of residents.

At the time of its closure, Durham County Councillor for Crook Anne Reed hailed the closure as "devastating" for those in the area.

If the closure of the Newton Aycliffe branch remains as scheduled, customers will have to either use Barclays in High Row in Darlington or Bob Hardisty Drive in Bishop Auckland.