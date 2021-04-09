A MULTI-MILLION pound Bowling alley is coming to County Durham in 2022.
Bishop Auckland is about to get bowled over as ten-pin bowling operator Superbowl UK have formally signed up to the new Fieldon Bridge scheme.
More than £2m is being invested into the family entertainment complex and building work will start in Autumn of this year.
The bowling alley will be located at Tindale as part of the Tindale development which will also comprise of a seven-screen multiplex cinema, a 24/7 gym, five restaurants, along with a considerable range of national retailers and local operators.
Fieldon Bridge Developments are the driving force behind the 150,000 square foot Retail and Leisure Park on the 14-acre site, which sits on the east side of the current Tindale retail park.
The venue will be run by SuperBowl UK, which runs 10 venues across the UK, but this will be their first in the North East.
More to follow.