A COUNTY Durham town has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time in six weeks, official figures reveal.

For the first time since February 27, all areas in Newton Aycliffe saw little or no new Covid cases reported in the past week.

It comes as one area - Newton Aycliffe North - has seen the highest number of residents in County Durham receiving at least their first Covid vaccine.

Northern Echo analysis of Public Health England data found that all four ward areas saw fewer than three cases in the week leading to April 3.

Areas where there are fewer than three cases are classed as 'virus suppressed,' and are not flagged up as potential hotspots.

In the past week, the Newton Aycliffe East, West, South and North wards were all identified as virus supressed - a sign that the area is recovering.

The last time Aycliffe recorded no new cases was in February, when all areas were 'virus suppressed' Picture: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

Latest data from the NHS showing the vaccine rollout has also identified Newton Aycliffe North as County Durham's area where most residents have been jabbed.

A staggering 71.1 per cent of residents over the age of 16 registered within the North ward have received at least their first dose.

This is followed by the Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop ward, near Bishop Auckland, with 71.3 per cent, and Upper Teesdale with 71.2 per cent.

In another sign of good news, Covid infections are down 31.9 per cent from the week before across County Durham - with 218 cases reported in the past seven days.

The Covid infection rate has also fallen to 41.1 cases per 100,000 population, a significant decrease from 104.1 in the seven days to February 27.

The positive downward trend is ahead of the reopening of non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality and beer gardens on April 12.