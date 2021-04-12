WITH spring well underway, coastal waters and new life can be seen in this week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club, from a duck taking a refreshing dip captured in action by Andrew Edwards, to a huge wave crashing against the rocks at South Gare, taken by Emma Richardson.

A blue and sunny sky covers the moors of Stanhope in a picture by Bob Smith, in contrast to a shot of stormy, dark seas taken by Richard Williams.

A detailed picture of a grouse on the look out for predators can by seen in a photo from Val Kearton.

Windswept Dunes Grass at Herd Groyne, South Shields   Picture: ROBIN TAYLOR

Look behind you   Picture: VAL KEARTON

Blue skies over the moors above Stanhope   Picture: BOB SMITH

Gone fishing   Picture: ANDREW EDWARDS

Crashing waves and stormy sky   Picture: RICHARD WILLIAMS

Gorse in full flower   Picture: BRIAN IRVING

Old and new   Picture: SIMON MCCABE

Farming the fields   Picture: PAUL CLEASBY

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members. To join them, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub