WITH spring well underway, coastal waters and new life can be seen in this week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club, from a duck taking a refreshing dip captured in action by Andrew Edwards, to a huge wave crashing against the rocks at South Gare, taken by Emma Richardson.
A blue and sunny sky covers the moors of Stanhope in a picture by Bob Smith, in contrast to a shot of stormy, dark seas taken by Richard Williams.
A detailed picture of a grouse on the look out for predators can by seen in a photo from Val Kearton.
Windswept Dunes Grass at Herd Groyne, South Shields Picture: ROBIN TAYLOR
Look behind you Picture: VAL KEARTON
Blue skies over the moors above Stanhope Picture: BOB SMITH
Gone fishing Picture: ANDREW EDWARDS
Crashing waves and stormy sky Picture: RICHARD WILLIAMS
Gorse in full flower Picture: BRIAN IRVING
Old and new Picture: SIMON MCCABE
Farming the fields Picture: PAUL CLEASBY
