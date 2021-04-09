A MAN repaid his grandmother’s kindness for taking him in, when he would have been otherwise homeless, with months of, “difficult, violent and unpredictable”, behaviour.

Ben Walker, 26, repeatedly pestered his 73-year-old gran for money for cannabis and when she refused or was unable to meet his demands he became aggressive, shouting and threatening her, and, at times, turning to violence.

Durham Crown Court heard that over the course of little more than four months, from early August last year until January 10, he assaulted her at least three times, threatened her with a knife, but he also caused damage to her home and also committed acts to humiliate and degrade her, such as gratuitously tipping her off her armchair.

It left his grandmother living in fear in her own home, worried that anything she said would strike a wrong chord with her petulant and moody grandson.

Ian West, prosecuting, said, against a background of similar behaviour with other members of his family at his own home, he spent time in custody last year, and was not allowed to return to his mother’s home.

“On his release his grandmother agreed to take him in, at her home in West Auckland, initially to give him somewhere to stay over until he found somewhere more permanent.

“She has had problems with him previously, exacerbated by his habitual cannabis use.

“This impacted on her as he would demand money from his grandmother and if she didn’t give him any he would ‘kick-off’, threatening her and threatening to smash things up.

“He assaulted her on a regular basis and she described herself ‘treading on egg shells’ in her own home, constantly asking him to move out, which he refused to do.”

Mr West said the specific assaults included punching and grabbing her by the throat.

“She said she felt terrified and reached the point where she felt she could not continue to live like that anymore.”

Mr West said she went to a neighbours’ house and broke down crying, outlining her experiences with her grandson.

Walker, 26, whose address was given by the court at Hollyhurst Road, Darlington, admitted three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, but denied controlling or coercive behaviour within a family relationship.

He was convicted of the latter charge and sent to the crown court for sentence.

Chris Baker, in mitigation, said Walker has been diagnosed with adhd, but has failed to engage with support services offered, and also has learning difficulties.

“His behaviour is almost that of a petulant, petty child when he doesn’t get what he wants.”

Imposing a 32-month prison sentence, Recorder David Gordon told Walker: “Your grandmother was kind enough to take you in and you responded with months of difficult, violent and unpredictable behaviour.”

The Recorder put in place a restraining order forbidding Walker from approaching or contacting his grandmother, “indefinitely”.