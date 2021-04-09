GROUPS can make the most of outdoor drinks, street food and a stunning view when County Durham’s largest beer garden opens on Monday, April 12.

The grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, will once again transform into a huge outdoor drinking and dining area next week, after the success of the beer garden last summer.

This year it will also include a new patio area with outdoor heaters, so visitors can continue to catch up with friends even if the temperature drops.

Open seven days a week as long as weather permits it, groups can enjoy coffee and ice cream from 10am, with the bar opening at 11am until late.

There will be a variety of street food fans for diners to choose from and the area is dog friendly so furry friends are welcome.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall Hotel, believes the beer garden will be very popular.

He said: “We’re delighted to finally be allowed to reopen to visitors, especially as we’re moving into the warmer months.

“After being stuck indoors for so long, we wanted to create a really fantastic area for drinkers and diners to enjoy with their friends and we have some excellent food traders lined up.

“We can’t wait to welcome people back to the grounds on Monday and I think our gorgeous view across Hardwick Park really sets us apart from the rest.”

The rule of six will apply for anyone visiting the beer garden and visitors are expected to maintain social distancing when moving around the area, with enhanced cleaning in place.

For more information, visit: hardwickhallhotel.co.uk