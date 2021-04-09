A SMALL football club is in with a chance of winning a cash prize to help renovate their facilities.

Shildon AFC has been shortlisted to compete against five non-league clubs for a share of the £50K Buildbase Community Club Award.

The Award, which is helping Buildbase FA Trophy or Buildbase FA Vase clubs to renovate their facilities, will enable two of the six finalists to each walk away with a £25,000 product bursary, including building, electrical and hire materials.

As well as explaining how much projects will benefit fans, players and the community, clubs have also shared how they have been supporting their local areas during the pandemic.

Shildon AFC’s improvement plans include creating a garden with covered seating to improve the experience for fans and encourage use by the community.

As a result of the pandemic Shildon AFC has supplied food parcels and provided support for local disadvantaged children.

The club will compete against AFC Portchester and Hanley Town FC in the Buildbase FA Vase group. Bromley FC, Pontefract Collieries and Gosport Borough FC have been shortlisted in the Buildbase FA Trophy category.

On Tuesday, April 20 the six finalists will virtually pitch against each other and present their plans to a panel of judges from Buildbase and the FA.

Local Buildbase branches will be supporting the clubs with information, advice and supplying the building products required for their projects.

Paul Roche, Managing Director of Buildbase said: “Postponed or cancelled games, and clubs having to get used to the new restrictions have resulted in hardship.

"We’ve also heard about the incredible support these clubs have been able to give to their communities and this is what this award is all about. These six clubs have already done so well to get this far. I look forward to hearing about their plans and potential for future success.”

Tony Incenzo - Buildbase Non League Ambassador and talkSPORT presenter - has been helping to raise awareness of the Award and encouraging clubs to apply.

Mr Incenzo said: “I am so pleased that the true altruistic spirit of the Non-League family has been shining through during this terrible pandemic.

"Our wonderful clubs have been extremely busy helping vulnerable people in their communities throughout the lockdown with some truly fantastic initiatives. They provide every reason for us all to be really proud to support our local football teams.”

Buildbase has been giving away building materials to help renovate non-league football clubs since it became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

Match updates can be found at Buildbase.co.uk.