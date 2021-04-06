A BIKER has been taken to hospital after a collision with a mini in Bishop Auckland on Sunday evening.
Police officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Cockton Hill Road shortly after 6pm on Sunday, April 4.
The crash was between a Mini Cooper and a Honda motorbike, and traffic was backed up along the road as police dealt with the situation.
Ambulances arrived to assess any injuries of those involved, and the rider of the bike was treated at the scene and afterwards taken to hospital with an ankle injury.