POLICE have urged parents to keep a check on their children's behaviour after breaking up a gathering of more than 40 youths.
Officers from the Newton Aycliffe Neighbourhood Police Team dealt with dozens of youngsters who had congregated on wasteland in the town.
The group was found between the Newt Pond and Gestamp Tallent's factory, on St Cuthbert's Way, last night and CCTV from the plant will be used to monitor the area.
Police said parents must take responsible for youngsters' behaviour and ensure they are not meeting in groups larger than the current 'rule of six' allows under the Government's roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown.
A spokesperson for the neighbourhood team said: "This is not acceptable at any time, even more so during a COVID period.
"Patrols are being stepped up in the area, and the company cameras are being utilised to monitor activity in the area.
"Do you know where your kids are on an evening?
"emember that parental responsibility does not stop when they leave the house!"