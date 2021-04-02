A YOUNG man had to be rescued after he suffered a suspected broken shoulder whilst swimming in a beck.
Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team was called to the outskirts of Hamsterley Forest, near Bishop Auckland, on Wednesday by the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
The team of volunteers helped to find and treat a male who had sustained a shoulder injury whilst in the back at Bedburn. He had been able to get out of the water but not up the steep bank.
A spokesperson said: "Team members set up a simple rope system to protect the patient whilst team medics worked with NEAS HART paramedics to treat the patient.
"The patient was assisted to walk out of the incident site to a nearby road ambulance for onward transport to hospital.
"The injured person's friends raised the alarm and then used what3words to work with the search manager to pinpoint their location."
