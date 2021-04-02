A MAN has appeared in court charged with a string of sexual offences.
Steven Alan Sowerby appeared before magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe yesterday for nine charges in total.
The charges include three of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He is also further charged with five counts of making indecent photographs of children.
The offences allegedly took place between July 2015 and June 2019.
Mr Sowerby, who was represented in court by Connor Leonard, entered no pleas to any of the charges put to him.
He was remanded on unconditional bail and will appear at Durham Crown Court on the morning of Thursday, April 29.