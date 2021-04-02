THE organising team of a passion play will today launch an art installation and online set of reflective videos depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Despite the Bishop Auckland Passion Play live performance being postponed for a second year running due to Covid-19, their creative endeavours remain focused on bringing a virtual and installed artist presence to the region for Good Friday.

The Bishop Auckland Passion Play, which is part of the national Wintershall One-Good-Friday set of performances, was to have occurred in 2020 but plans were put on hold due to lockdown.

Now the organising team have rallied around to deliver a live art installation depicting the crucifixion, which will be assembled in Bishop Auckland Market Place today from 10am to 4pm, consisting of the three crosses from the play accompanied by live graffiti artwork by local graffiti artist and youth worker Graham Cleland.

The team have also produced a set of reflective installation videos for Good Friday that will feature elements of the rehearsals for the play planned for 2020, a series of poems, readings, musical items and a reminder of the Passion Journey and Easter Story.

The Revd Eillen Harrop, Producer of the Passion Play said: “The purpose of the installation of online and live content is to highlight the Passion Journey of Good Friday and help explore the Easter Story.

“Although we have been unable to do any live performance, we wanted to do something to keep our energies flowing, volunteers busy and our community engaged until we can return for live performances on Good Friday 2022.

“I hope that these two installation pieces one routed in outdoor and the other in the online world we have all learnt to live with, will be a poignant juxtaposition helping us remember the last year and focus on the future.”

The online installation video will go live at 10am on Good Friday and can be viewed at passionplaybishopauckland.org