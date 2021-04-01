HUNDREDS of coronavirus vaccine appointments are still available at a pharmacy this Easter weekend.

Knights pharmacy, on Escomb Road, in Bishop Auckland, was one of the first in the country to start administering Covid-19 vaccinations back in January.

It has since completed more than 14,000 first dose vaccinations since opening - 6,000 in the last two weeks.

Superintendent Pharmacist Peter Horrocks said: "The vaccination centre remains open this Easter weekend with 600 appointments across Friday to Sunday.

"When we were first releasing appointments online they were being snapped up very quickly, we have seen that slow-off recently so would urge anyone still to book to do so.

"So, if you are off work, it’s an even better time to get your jab.

"Eligible cohorts are groups one to nine, which means anyone over 50, health and social care workers, carers, and anyone under 50 who has an underlying medical condition that increases their risk of Covid.

"If you have had a letter or text message from the NHS to book your appointment and haven’t done so yet now is a great time to do so.

"All the evidence about the vaccinations show they are safe but if you are unsure I'd suggest you book an appointment and come to talk it over with our pharmacist."

To book appointments for your first and second dose via the NHS website go to nhs.uk