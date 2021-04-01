TRIBUTES have been paid to a much-loved father who died tragically on Tuesday.
Rory Boyce was at home in Shildon when he was stabbed and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Today his family have paid tribute to Mr Boyce, who is originally from Portsmouth.
In a statement given to police, they said: “Rory was a loving, quiet lad who would do anything for anyone.
“He was a loving partner, son, brother and a fantastic dad.
“He will be greatly missed by all that knew Rory.
“We, as a family, are devastated by what has happened. We are in complete shock and seek comfort in all the well wishes.”
Mark McGuiness was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with Mr Boyce’s murder.
The 51-year-old, of Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, April 6.
