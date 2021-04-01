A MAN has appeared at court charged with murder following an incident in Shildon on Tuesday.
Mark McGuinness appeared in the dock at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court this morning where he entered no plea to one count of murder.
The 51-year-old, who was dressed in a grey custody tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
Mr McGuinness, of Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, was represented in court by Lisa Carney.
He was remanded into custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on the morning of Tuesday, April 6.
