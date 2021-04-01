A SPECIALIST team of police officers will target trespassers in the Bishop Auckland and Darlington area during the Easter holidays.

The British Transport Police disruption team, made up of uniformed and plain clothed officers, will work with partners Network Rail and Northern to crack down on railway trespass and ensure children and young people keep safe and away from the railway.

Inspector Richard Price said: “This area usually sees a spike in cases of youth related trespass when the nights get lighter and school holidays begin.

“However, this year our concerns are more acute, especially as we are not able to get into schools ourselves to pass this message on to children directly.

“The disruption team has a comprehensive and in-depth geographical knowledge of the area and know which hotspots attract bored youngsters. But we also want parents and guardians to help us by making their children aware of the dangers of trespassing on the railways and sure they know their whereabouts when they’re not at home.

“Trespassing on the railway, placing obstructions on the line, or throwing items at passing trains, can have serious, and even fatal consequences. It’s vital that people realise they are dicing with death by messing around near the railway.”

BTP and Network Rail run a hard-hitting safety campaign, You Vs Train, which highlights the devastating consequences that trespassing on the railway can have.

A new film – Parallel Lines - has been launched to get children and young people to not only think about the devastating consequences that their actions can have on them and their loved ones, but the wider, sometimes hidden harm caused to the community, in particular rail staff.

Find out more and view the new campaign film at youvstrain.co.uk