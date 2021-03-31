RESIDENTS have spoke of their shock and horror following a fatal alleged stabbing at a house in Shildon.

The incident, believed to have taken place at around 5pm on Tuesday, happened at a property on Thornhill Gardens, directly opposite a primary school.

The male victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Speaking to The Northern Echo today, one neighbour said: “We were driving home with the kids in the car when two police cars came flying past us and turned down our street, I knew straight away something had happened but I had no idea it would be something like this.

“The police cars just kept coming and coming, all of them with the sirens and lights on and then two ambulances came and the air ambulance landed in the school field.

“The whole street was full of people stood on both sides of the road. Everyone was out of their houses watching what was happening.

“The house was cordoned off straight away and people started saying someone had been stabbed and killed. We are really shocked, stuff like that doesn’t happen round here.

“And it’s straight opposite the school, kids play out here all the time.

“I’ve lived here for nearly ten years and it’s a quiet street, everyone gets along.”

Christine Johnson, who lives next door to the victim, said: “I don’t know what happened to cause it but one of the kids came shouting for help and when I went in the garden he was laid on the grass - I have never seen so much blood in my life.

“It was absolutely horrible. His partner was on the phone to the emergency services but when they got her there was nothing they could do.

“When the police arrived they told me to get back in the house until they could speak to me later.

“There was police and ambulance vehicles everywhere.”

The Great North Air Ambulance confirmed to The Northern Echo they attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The North-East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Officers carried out some door-to-door inquiries on Tuesday evening and today and a police cordon is expected to stay in place for 48 hours.

Another resident said: “It is horrific to think that someone has lost their life in such a horrible way so close to where we live.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference number 322 of March 30.