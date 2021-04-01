A COUPLE face trial over alleged use of a man’s bank account for their own purposes.
Emma Jane Durkin, 30, and 39-year-old Adam Lee Waugh are accused of draining £16,000 of the complainant’s money, either withdrawn from his account or by using his bank card, over a four-month period early last year.
Appearing at a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court, the couple, of Collingwood Street, Coundon, both denied conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, between January 1 and April 28, 2020.
Ms Durkin also denied a specific charge of theft of £100 from the same complainant, on April 27.
She was said to have run errands, including doing some shopping and cleaned for the man.
The court was told the alleged victim said he was unaware such an amount of money had disappeared from his account.
Mark Styles, for Ms Durkin said she maintained everything she did and spent was for the complainant’s benefit.
Both were bailed to return for the start of the trial on a day to be fixed, in the week beginning August 2, later this year.