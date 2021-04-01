A RECYCLING facility could operate on quarry land if planning proposals are given the go-ahead.

A ‘change of use’ application has been submitted to Durham County Council to transform an extraction area at Thrislington Quarry, next to the A1(M) near West Cornforth.

Thrislington Quarry is an operational quarry which supplies magnesium limestone for the steel and chemical industries, along with aggregates for the construction industry.

Tarmac Trading Limited would like to establish an aggregate recycling facility at the site.

This use was previously permitted in this location via planning permission in 2016 which expired in 2019.

An aggregate recycling facility previously operated at the location and Tarmac would like to re-establish and use the aggregate recycling facility until January 15, 2030.

The undertaking of operations until 2030 will align with the western quarry and ancillary consents and will not impact proposed restoration timescales.

The design and access statement reads: “Tarmac seeks to re-establish an aggregate recycling facility operation at Thrislington West quarry. No additional plant or intensification of production is intended.

“It is proposed that the facility, whilst under a stand-alone permission, would operate under the wider Thrislington West planning consent and in compliance with consented vehicle, dust and noise limits. It is proposed that the operating hours and restriction of stockpile heights will remain as per the 2014 recycling planning consent.

“The facility will form part of a network of mineral infrastructure that supports the local economy by recycling aggregates. There is support in both national and local planning policy for safeguarding facilities of this nature and will allow maximum value to be achieved from the existing plant prior to the restoration of Thrislington West.

“It is considered that there are adequate safeguards in place for the operation at the site, and wider quarry, which will ensure that the facility will operate in an environmentally sensitive manner which avoids adverse environmental impacts.

The full planning application and comments of the proposals can be submitted online at durham.gov.uk