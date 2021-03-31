A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an alleged stabbing in Shildon yesterday afternoon.
The victim, who has not been named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
Emergency services were called at around 5pm yesterday to an address on Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, to the reports of a serious incident.
Ambulance crews and paramedics from the Great North Air Ambulance Service attended the scene but the victim was pronounced dead.
Several emergency vehicles attend the incident including three ambulances and the air ambulance.
ARREST
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time."
Anyone with information is urged to call the force on 101 quoting incident reference number 322 of March 30.
INVESTIGATION
The scene remained cordoned off last night while officers started their investigation into the alleged murder.
Officers were carrying out some door-to-door inquiries last night and they are expected to continue today.
WITNESSES
Following the incident, one eye witness said she had 'never seen so much blood' when she ran into the garden to try and help. She said the paramedics were unable to save his life.
Comments are closed on this article.