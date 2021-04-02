A BRAND new drive-thru restaurant in Newton Aycliffe will open its doors to customers today after several months in the making.

KFC is opening its newest restaurant in County Durham at the Euro Garages service station at Forrest Park, just off the A167.

The chicken chain, which first announced plans to open in the town in October last year, will open the restaurant at 10.30am for drive-thru and click and collect.

Creating 45 jobs in the area, the restaurant is also set to launch delivery around the Aycliffe area through JustEat in coming weeks.

Once further restrictions on hospitality venues are lifted on May 17, the restaurant will seat dozens of customers indoors and out.

The new KFC is opening on April 2 Picture: STU BOULTON

A spokesperson for KFC said: "The egg-citing new restaurant will be laying down to roost at Forrest Park retail development and is open for business from Friday.

"So, whether you’re a local fan or just driving through, your favourite fried chicken is available for drive-thru and takeaway, with delivery coming soon."

The new restaurant will also see Covid secure measures in place, including extended hygiene procedures, Perspex screens, gloves, designated kitchen zones and face masks.

Brian Evans, for Euro Garages, said: “The opening of this new restaurant leaves no doubt about our commitment to the North-East.

"We know it’s been a difficult year but what better way to introduce ourselves to the area than by bringing some excellent fried chicken for Easter.

"We’re excited to be at the fryers cooking up all our fans’ favourites from today."

The opening of KFC in Aycliffe marks the next phase of the service station, which opened last month, as more retailers move into the site.

The likes of Gregg's and Sbarro have already opened to customers, housed under the Sainsbury's on the go retail unit.

A spokesperson for Euro Garages previously said: "Our site selection process is specific to those that are on the main road network and have significant vehicle trips on that network.

"Our service area will enhance the offer available to the motorist as well as provide up to 40 full and part time jobs, which will be sourced from the local area."