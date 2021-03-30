A NEIGHBOUR has described the horrific aftermath of a stabbing in a County Durham street which has left a man dead - saying 'I have never seen so much blood in my life'.

The incident, believed to have taken place at around 5pm, happened at a property on Thornhill Gardens in Shildon, County Durham.

The street remains cordoned off by police. The victim has not yet been named.

The Great North Air Ambulance confirmed to The Northern Echo they attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The North-East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Christine Johnson, who lives next door to the victim, said: "I don't know what happened to cause it but one of the kids came shouting for help and when I went in the garden he was laid on the grass - I have never seen so much blood in my life.

"It was absolutely horrible. His partner was on the phone to the emergency services but when they got her there was nothing they could do.

"When the police arrived they told me to get back on the house until they could speak to me later.

"There was police and ambulance vehicles everywhere."