A MAN has died after a suspected stabbing at a County Durham house.
The incident, believed to have taken place at around 5pm, happened at a property on Thornhill Gardens in Shildon, County Durham.
The street remains cordoned off by police. The victim has not yet been named.
The Great North Air Ambulance confirmed to The Northern Echo they attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The North-East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
- The Northern Echo has contacted Durham Police for more information
More to follow
Comments are closed on this article.