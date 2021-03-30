A HEALTH and wellbeing charity is celebrating after receiving a significant donation from a County Durham-based solicitor.

The Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP), in Newton Aycliffe, said they are thrilled to have received a generous donation from Hewitts Solicitors, following their fundraising efforts in aid of PCP’s charity project, Together 21.

Hewitts Solicitors partnered with Together 21 for a third year to raise £5,400 that will provide vital support to children with Down Syndrome and their families or care givers.

Carol Gaskarth, chief executive of PCP, said: “We are over the moon to receive such generous support from Hewitts Solicitors and would like to thank them for all their fundraising efforts.

“The children and families behind Together 21 will be thankful for such an amazing donation, that will no doubt support children with Down Syndrome, their families and care givers with their learning and developmental needs.”

From March 1 until World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, Hewitts took part extraordinary challenges to fundraise and put their fitness skills to the test.

The team behind Together 21 will use the funds to offer a lifeline to many families in the North-East, by delivering activities that promote confidence, social skills and learning for children with Down Syndrome.

Together 21 offer weekly term-time intervention groups for children and young people with Down Syndrome including support with communication and makaton signing, development of numeracy, occupational therapy, speech and language skills, behaviour and social skills.