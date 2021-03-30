A FOOTBALL coach has finished a challenging 48 hours of running.

Stephen Kyle a coach for Crook AFC, has completed a challenge to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

The endurance testing challenge is to raise money for Chester-le-Street based charity If U Care Share.

Mr Kyle started his first run at 4pm on Wednesday March 24, he ran every four hours until his final run at 4pm on Friday March 26.

Mr Kyle said: “It’s the fatigue and the body clock problems that were the worst part for me.

“Its hard to get up at the best of times let alone 4am, but I just reminded myself that it is all for a great cause.

"Then I would give myself a little rest before going on another run four hours later.

"I have been amazed by the support from the community, there is a great community spirit in Crook and it shows people still care for each other.

“I chose If U Care Share after a friend of ours took his own life a few weeks ago.

“That gave us a kick up the backside to go out and do something, because there are people suffering with their mental health, not just in lockdown.

"People have suffered as they have not been able to get out to socialise or play football.

“The effects of lockdown will still continue after its lifted and we have to be there for people.

“If U Care Share help those who are left behind and look after family members as well as people struggling with mental health issues.

“It’s also a local charity run by local people.”

If U Care Share's team reaches some of the the most vulnerable people in society, aiming to prevent, intervene, and supporting those bereaved by suicide.

Dominic McDonough from If U Care Share said: “We are so proud of Stephen for this amazing effort, it is certainly no easy feat, but will raise an incredible amount of awareness which could save lives in our community.

“The money raised will help us to continue our vital work as we support people who are continuing to struggle, ensuring that people can always reach out for help when they need it and we are incredibly grateful.”

So far Mr Kyle has raised over £5,000 for the charity.

To donate to Mr Kyle’s fundraiser visit: totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/4x4xfortyeightmilechallenge