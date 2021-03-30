TEN years ago, this week, a millionaire benefactor stepped in to save the Zurbaran paintings and to pave the way for Auckland Castle to become a National Trust tourist attraction.

Financier Jonathan Ruffer, born in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, paid £15m to buy the 13 paintings and prevent them from being auctioned by the Church Commissioners.

The move was an extraordinary triumph for The Northern Echo's campaign to save the paintings and Auckland Castle.

From left, Prince Charles visits Auckland Castle in connection with the saving of the Zurbaran paintings, with Jonathan Ruffer, who saved the paintings Picture: CHRISTOPHER BOOTH

The National Trust, and Durham County Council were involved in negotiations to convert the castle into an art gallery and tourist attraction, boasting pictures loaned from the National Gallery, in London.

The conversion was also part funded by a £1m donation from the Rothschild Foundation.

Meanwhile, tears of joy flowed as Margaret Clement was named the winner of The Northern Echo's Best North-East Mum competition.

Margaret Clement with her daughter Angela Walton, who nominated her for the award Picture: STUART BOULTON

Margaret was overcome with emotion as Tyne Tees Television presenter Pam Royle announced her as the winner.

The presenter recalled how Margaret, of Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, had been a mum to her seven siblings, after their parents died when she was very young.

Her daughter, Angela Walton, suffered a stroke in 2010 and was left unable to walk for months. Margaret was her "rock" as she fought back to health.

After being named the winner, Margaret had said: "I'm lost for words. This is something I'll never forget."

Meanwhile, police named a father-of-two killed in a hit-and-run involving a car that was reported stolen.

David Moore with his sons, Neil and Sean. The father was killed in a hit-and-run involving a car that was reported stolen

David Moore, 54, was crossing a road in Ferryhill, County Durham, when he was hit by an Audi.

The accident happened on Wood Lane, about 100 metres east of the junction with Brancepeth Road, when the factory manager was walking home from the White Horse pub. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and were being held at Spennymoor police station.

Mr Moore lived in Aidens Walk, Ferryhill, and was the father of two sons, Neil and Sean.