PEOPLE in County Durham are being reminded to register to vote ahead of upcoming elections.
Elections for county councillors, parish and town councillors and a Police and Crime Commissioner for the Durham force area are taking place on Thursday, May 6 and those wanting to vote must be registered.
Poll cards are now being delivered to residents so anyone currently on the electoral register and eligible to vote will receive a poll card providing details of their allocated polling station.
Anyone who is not registered or has recently moved house and has not informed electoral services is encouraged to register at.gov.uk/register-to-vote by midnight on Monday, April 19.
Anyone who is listed on the electoral register can request a postal vote or proxy vote if they are unable to vote in person.
The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 20, while for proxy vote applications the deadline is 5pm on Tuesday, April 27.
To request a paper copy of either application form call electoral services on 03000-261212 or email electoralservices@durham.gov.uk