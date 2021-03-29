LAST week saw the start of construction work on Sedgefield Community Fire Station to improve the facilities within the building, which sits in the heart of the town.
The new look station will also house North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), ensuring effective and efficient emergency response for the local community.
John Hancock, County Durham and Darlington Fire & Rescue Service estates manager said: “It became clear over recent years the existing station which was built in 1967 needed a more a permanent refurbishment, so a decision was made by our Combined Fire Authority to fund a full refit of the station. In February 2021 Ashbrook Construction Limited were appointed as the contractor.”
The refit will include a total internal refurbishment and remodelling to include new heating system, new electrical infrastructure, insulation and glazing to achieve required efficiencies, modern training tower, fully-equipped gym, modern welfare facilities, replacement roof and an extension to provide seminar/training room and specific areas required by NEAS.
A new entrance to the station has been designed to be welcoming, modern and blend in with the surrounding area.
The service will continue to respond from the current location for the duration of the build, housed in temporary accommodation.
The refit of Sedgefield community fire station, which is staffed by on-call firefighters, forms part of a wider estates upgrade for the service, with a new fire station being recently opened in Darlington.
Councillor John Robinson, chair of County Durham and Darlington’s Combined Fire Authority said: “The Combined Fire Authority’s vision for this refurbished community fire station in the heart of Sedgefield is one of state-of-the-art facilities and collaboration with our partners, so that both organisations can provide first-class facilities and services to support local people.”