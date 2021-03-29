THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club take us from the neon-space atmosphere of Ryhope Beach, in Sunderland, to bright blue skies above Goldsmiths in Newcastle.

In the selection below, vibrant tree sprouts coming to life can be seen in a picture taken by Brian Irving, two little spring lambs are relaxing in a picture taken by Martin Stirk, and a sweet little wren calls out in song in a photo from Christopher Bennett.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.

Beautiful scenery at the River Tees in Blackwell   Picture: BOB SMITH

Fresh and springing to life   Picture: BRIAN IRVING

Water drips from the beak of an elegant swan   Picture: MARTYN DUNBAR

Two spring lambs just hanging out   Picture: MARTIN STIRK

Little wren airing out his lungs   Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT

Blue sky over Goldsmiths in Newcastle   Picture: RICHIE WILLIAMS

A pristine swan preening on water   Picture: PAUL CLEASBY

Majestic take off across reflective waters   Picture: SIMON MCCABE

To join them, share photos, or to see more pictures from other members, visit facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub