THIS week’s pictures from The Northern Echo Camera Club take us from the neon-space atmosphere of Ryhope Beach, in Sunderland, to bright blue skies above Goldsmiths in Newcastle.
In the selection below, vibrant tree sprouts coming to life can be seen in a picture taken by Brian Irving, two little spring lambs are relaxing in a picture taken by Martin Stirk, and a sweet little wren calls out in song in a photo from Christopher Bennett.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by the camera club, and more than 2,100 people are signed up as camera club members.
Beautiful scenery at the River Tees in Blackwell Picture: BOB SMITH
Fresh and springing to life Picture: BRIAN IRVING
Water drips from the beak of an elegant swan Picture: MARTYN DUNBAR
Two spring lambs just hanging out Picture: MARTIN STIRK
Little wren airing out his lungs Picture: CHRISTOPHER BENNETT
Blue sky over Goldsmiths in Newcastle Picture: RICHIE WILLIAMS
A pristine swan preening on water Picture: PAUL CLEASBY
Majestic take off across reflective waters Picture: SIMON MCCABE
