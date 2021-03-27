A SPECIAL constable was injured in an altercation with a teenager after he approached a group of youths in County Durham.
Officers were patrolling Sedgefield last night.
Two special constables approached a group of about 10 to 15 young people who reported to have been behaving in an "anti-social" manner in the town centre.
A spokesperson for Sedgefield Police said the young people ran away, with the officers giving chase.
One of the officers was pushed to the ground and was left with cuts and abrasions to his arm and leg following a struggle.
Police are now trying to identify the youth believed to be responsible, who made off from the scene.
He is described as 15-17 years old, 5’9” with dark hair, and wearing a red, white and black jacket.
Anyone with any information relating to the identity of the individual is asked to call Durham Police on 101.
A spokesperson added: "We would also like to remind everyone that we are still in lockdown, and groups congregating in this manner is a breach of current regulations."