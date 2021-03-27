CATERING staff at a North-East hospice are using their culinary skills to raise much-needed funds by selling tasty home-made treats.

Butterwick Bakes are proving very popular since the staff at the hospice, in Stockton, began using any spare time during the pandemic to create delicious cakes and bakes for service-users and their families, staff, and the public.

Under the guidance of Catering Supervisor, Hayley Knighton, they produced luscious chocolate slabs for Valentine’s Day, and will be busy whipping up egg-tra special ‘chEaster eggs’ – half a chocolate egg filled with cheesecake – for Easter.

“We’re trying to create themed treats for different occasions but we also offer our regular Butterwick Bakes, which include biscuits, cup-cakes, Victoria sponges, quiches, pies and scones,” explained Hayley.

“They’ve been very popular with staff who often take some home for neighbours, or elderly relatives.”

Also proving popular are personalised celebration cakes which are made to order. A particular favourite is the Drip Cake that features buttercream sandwiched between two layers of sponge, and a topping of chocolate that drips down the side of the cake.

A top decoration in buttercream can be themed to suit individual requirements. The cakes cost a reasonable £25-£30, and will cut into 8-10 generous slices.

The team is also continuing to provide catering for all service-users, including for Day Care patients who can no longer use the on-site café, because of Covid restrictions.

Hayley added: “When a Day Care patient comes in for a complementary therapy treatment, they are offered a meal from the set menu. Even though they can’t use the café now, we want to ensure that they have the option of a nutritious, home cooked meal, that they can take away with them to eat at home, or to heat up later.

The team working with Hayley to create the scrumptious delights are Natalie Prest, Anne Regent, Rina Moran, and Maxine Taylor.

For details of the cakes and bakes that can be ordered in advance, contact Hayley at the hospice on 01642 607742, or by email at hayley.knighton@butterwick.org.uk