A QUANTITY of class A drugs were found during a police raid in County Durham on Friday.
Officers arrested a woman in her thirties during the early morning search at an address in Barnard Castle.
Officers, who were acting on intelligence, raided the house off Mayfield just after 7.30am.
Sergeant Drasdo, who led the operation said: “I’d like to reassure residents that we take drug dealing very seriously and todays warrant demonstrates that we will target and tackle drug activity in our town. We know we are having an impact on the supply of drugs in Barnard Castle and our proactive approach will continue wherever and whenever it is needed.
"If you suspect illegal activity is taking place, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”