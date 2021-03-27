"UNBELIEVABLY proud" is how bosses at The Northern Echo's Best Takeaway 2021 feel about the accolade and how staff have coped with the challenges of the last year.

Indian restaurant Babul's of Barnard Castle came out on top after online and newspaper readers voted in their hundreds to recognise the businesses keeping them well-fed throughout the pandemic.

The family-run restaurant had to completely rethink its way of working to keep its loyal customers happy and to ensure the business survived repeated lockdowns.

Zak Ahmed, who runs the business with brother Shuhel, said: "We did takeaways before but it wasn't the main part of our business so we had to change a lot of our set-up to keep going and ensure it was safe for our customers and staff.

"All orders are taken by phone or online, we have a timed drive through system and deliveries in Teesdale which are all contact free.

"We're unbelievably proud of each other and every member of staff, every person has a pivotal role to play in making sure we deliver good food and service and keep people safe.

"It has been very hard, a lot of pressure and people don't know what goes on behind the scenes.

"Everywhere seems to be a takeaway these days so for so many people to name us as our favourite is the biggest thank you we can get from our customers and we are very grateful."

Babul's has won a string of other awards recently including at the County Durham Together Awards in recognition of its community work during the pandemic which included providing 10,000 free meals to the elderly, vulnerable and key workers.

Mr Ahmed said the support the business receives from the community helps keep the team going, particularly dad Babul.

He said: "He founded the business and we changed the name from Spice Island to Babul's, after him.

"He recently underwent a kidney transplant, hopefully seeing things like this are extra encouragement for him."

Second place in the Best Takeaway 2021 awards went to Billy Town Pizza, on Cowpen Lane, Billingham.

Cafespice, in Clarks Yard, Darlington, came third and Coghlans at Barningham was highly recommended for its Mother's Day and afternoon tea takeaways.