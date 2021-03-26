THREE suspects have appeared in court in connection with a rooftop drama that involved young men throwing tiles at emergency service workers.
Jacob Johnson, 20, of Edward Street, Bishop Auckland; Jordan Reece Nicholson, 19, of Bell Street, Bishop Auckland; and Kieran Edward Manning, 20, of No Fixed Abode, appeared at Durham Crown Court today in connection with the incident.
The charges relate to a daylight siege on terraced housing in Railway Street, Bishop Auckland on February 18.
Johnson, who was represented by Victoria Lamballe, and Manning, represented by Ismael Uddin, are due to stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty to charges of affray and causing criminal damage.
Nicholson, who was represented in court by Ian West, admitted one charge of affray during the hearing but denied a charge of causing criminal damage.
All three men, who appeared via a video link from prison before judge Ray Singh, have been remanded in custody.
Another hearing is due to take place on May 10, when the three defendants will appear before the court.
A trial has been scheduled to take place during the week commencing October 11.
It is expected to last three or four days.