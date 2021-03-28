A COUNTY Durham branch of WHSmith has now been completely stripped bare after it pulled out of the town last month.

The store on Newgate Street in Bishop Auckland was permanently closed after the retailer last month confirmed its lease would not be renewed.

In a blow to the town, WHSmith said that it could no longer "trade viably" as it penned in a closure date of the end of February.

SEE MORE: Pictures as Durham Bus Station demolition begins with stands ripped out

But the store has been seen completely emptied of all fixtures and fittings, leaving no trace of the retailer behind.

The store on Newgate Street has been completely stripped

Although it did not reveal whether any jobs would be lost at the time, it said staff would be redeployed to other stores where possible.

A spokesperson for WHSmith previously said: "We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Bishop Auckland will close later this month when our lease expires.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"As one of the largest supporters of the UK high street, we are disappointed to be losing our presence in Bishop Auckland and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

The store has been closed since the end of February

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible," they added.

Towards the end of last year, the travel operator TUI confirmed it would not be reopening its store in Bishop Auckland, following the second national lockdown.

Earlier that year, TUI said it was shutting 166 branches across the UK following the impact of Covid-19 on the travel industry.

Confirming the closure at the time, a spokesperson for TUI said: "We can confirm that we’ve made the very difficult decision to permanently close the TUI retail store in Bishop Auckland.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and our amazing retail advisors for all their hard work."