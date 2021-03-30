A NOTEBOOK written by a quarryman over 100 years ago has been published, giving an insight into working life a century ago.

Between March 1912 and July 1913 Thomas William Thompson, a quarryman living in Stanhope kept a notebook in which he jotted down what was on his mind during this period.

His notes varied from major national and international events like the sinking of the Titanic to mundane weather events, but among these are fascinating gems of local information which provided an insight into life in Weardale just before the First World War.

The notebook has been in the possession of Mr Thompson’s granddaughter, Ann Purches, since his death in 1955 and her son Michael Purches decided to scan pages and post them on Facebook where they were seen by David Heatherington of the Weardale Museum.

Mr Thompson's brief notes raised many questions which the Museum researched and tried to answer and soon Mr Purches was asking whether the museum would like to help him to publish the notebook in some form or other.

In the first section of the book are the reproduced pages from Mr Thompson’s notebook which provide a reading experience just like picking it up.

The latter part of the book provides the historical context in which he was writing, with lots of photographs from the Museum’s collection.

Mr Purches, Mr Thompson’s great-grandson commented: “I am absolutely thrilled that this book has been put together so that others can enjoy my great grandad’s notes and a trip back to bygone Weardale days.

"My mother, who kept his notebook safe all these years, is delighted to see her grandad’s written words appear in a book.

“The Weardale Museum has been fantastic in providing all the additional historical information that gives us a context for what life was like for Tommy and his family, and indeed lots of Weardale folk. Without them, this book not would have been produced.

“I’m sure that anyone who buys the book will enjoy the journey back to a very different Weardale.

"I urge anyone interested in local history to buy a copy, not only for their enjoyment but also to provide much needed income for the museum, which does a magnificent job in keeping Weardale heritage alive.”

Tommy’s Notebook is available to buy from weardalemuseum.org.uk, or call Kate Gill on 07990786220.