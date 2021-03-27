A LOCAL bus company has started a new route tailored towards students.
Weardale Motor Services LTD is launching a new service from Crook to Consett to cater mainly for students travelling to Derwentside College.
This is a brand new and unique public transport link and will open up new opportunities for school leavers in the dale but will also be open to commuters.
Driver Stuart Gray said: “We noticed on social media that there was a lack of student provisions in the dale so we thought we would step in.
“We went to Durham County Council who agreed to fund it.
“We thought we would be starting it in September, but the need was so great they said start right away.
“A lot of people in the area choose to go to Consett because it is closer, as the crow flies, than places like Durham itself.”
The service arrives in Consett at 8am and departs from Consett at 5.20pm.