A PROLIFIC thief is behind bars after being convicted of a string of shoplifting offences at an out-of-town retail park.
Claire Marie Smith, of Maude Terrace, Bishop Auckland, was found guilty of seven thefts from supermarkets after she appeared via video link at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court yesterday morning.
The 36-year-old had targeted Tesco extra and Sainsburys at Tindale Retail Park, near Bishop Auckland, and stole various items from Yankee candles to alcohol.
She was sentenced to six months in custody and also received a two-year criminal behaviour order.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Hindmarsh, from Bishop Auckland crime team, said: "This is an excellent result for the crime team and local beat team who have worked to pull the evidence together to enable a successful sentence.
"The CBO will also give us more powers to deal with the offender in future."