A JUDGE said a man convicted of three offences of violence in little more than a year poses a “high risk” of causing serious harm to members of the public.

Judge Ray Singh, therefore, imposed an extended sentence of 30-months on defendant Stephen Paul Trotter, who must complete two-thirds of it behind bars before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

He may have to serve the full two-and-a-half years, and then he will be subject of two-years’ extended licence period.

The sentence was imposed at Durham Crown Court on 29-yearold Trotter, of Pear Lea, Brandon, who admitted one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, plus two of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said the first of those offences was a joint assault on a man who he and an accomplice were drinking with, initially amicably, at a house in Brandon, on October 29, 2019.

At one stage the co-accused stood up, head butted and punched the victim, before Trotter thrust a can of lager in his face.

He was then kicked and punched by both assailants and dragged outside, where it was alleged further assaults took place.

The victim managed to run to a petrol station to report the attack and was treated in hospital for bruising swelling and tenderness to his arm, jaw and face and some internal bleeding behind the ear, exacerbating a pre-existing condition.

Mr Dryden said both defendants were picked out by the victim in an identity procedure, but while under investigation, Trotter, while in a drunken condition, swung out with his arm and struck a woman in the face during a row outside the Fighting Cocks pub, in Durham, on December 8, 2019.

His victim fell to the ground unconscious and suffered multiple abrasions to her face, cheek and nostril, plus bruising to both eyes.

A scan revealed some small bleeding to the brain, but also a non-displaced nasal bone fracture.

Trotter was arrested and again gave no replies in interview, but while on bail committed a third assault, in domestic circumstances on a now ex-partner, on November 14, last year.

Mr Dryden said amid a row when Trotter was told to leave her house in Tow Law, he grabbed her and placed both hands round the woman’s neck, squeezing tightly.

He only left when she threatened to inform the police.

Mr Dryden said Trotter has 26 convictions for 53 offences, including wounding with intent relating to a stabbing outside a pub, in Framwellgate Moor, for which he received a 64-month sentence at the court in 2011.

Vic Laffey, for Trotter, said the more recent offences were, “the culmination of a situation where his life was unravelling in terms of accommodation and unemployment.”

Mr Laffey said probation reports point to anger management and alcohol issues the defendant needs to address, and for which he has self-referred to agencies both inside and out of prison.

Passing the extended sentence, Judge Singh said, given Trotter’s bad record for violence: “It has once again reared its ugly head”.

He said he considers Trotter to pose a high risk to other members of the public, particularly when intoxicated.