A MAN caught tending a domestic cannabis grow was an illegal immigrant, previously deported from the UK after serving a prison sentence, a court heard.

Miri Mekshi was overseeing the “sophisticated” operation spread across four rooms of the terraced house in Evenwood, south-west Durham, which police raided on January 15.

Durham Crown Court was told officers recovered 247 plants in various stages of growth from the property, in West Terrace.

Expert estimates put the potential value at £33,000 in terms of bulk sale, but beyond £200,000 in street deal values.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said police also recovered £50.72 in cash and two mobile phones, one of which Mekshi used to contact friends and family in Albania, but the other, thought to be his link to those in control of the operation, could not be accessed due to pin protection.

He was arrested and, when interviewed, provided a prepared statement saying he was jailed in the UK for 12 months in February 2018 after being caught in possession of £70,000-woth of criminal cash.

It stated he was deported back to Albania on release and both he and his family were threatened with violence as the £70,000 seized from him was seen as his debt.

In order to repay the seized sum he was brought back to the UK, again illegally, and placed in the house in Evenwood to work as a “gardener” of the cannabis plants, four days before his arrest.

The 32-year-old defendant admitted a charge of producing a class B drug.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said: “The direction was enforced as to what would happen to him if he did not fulfil his obligations.”

Judge Ray Singh said a man carrying £70,000-worth of criminal money must have been “trusted” by the criminal gang and would have been aware of the scale of the operation when brought to the address in Evenwood, even if it was as a means of “pay back”.

Imposing a 27-month prison sentence, Judge Singh told Mekshi: “You know you will serve half of that in custody and, once again, you will then be deported back to your country.

“I sincerely hope this is the last time we see you back in the UK.”

Judge Singh added that the activities of those such as Mekshi, “put in question public confidence” in genuine asylum seekers from his country.