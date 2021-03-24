A FURTHER 69 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,980, NHS England said on Wednesday.
Patients were aged between 37 and 97 and all except four (aged between 55 and 84) had known underlying health conditions.
The deaths were between October 30 and March 23.
There were 28 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
NHS England data shows a total of 3,170,603 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 22, including 2,935,365 first doses and 235,238 second doses.
This compares with 4,753,652 first doses and 295,136 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 5,048,788.
The breakdown for North East and Yorkshire is 3,788,657 first and 327,379 second doses, a total of 4,116,036.
A breakdown in cases for the region is: County Durham: 37,335, was 37,254; Darlington: 7,327, was 7,306; Gateshead: 13,555, was 13,530; Hartlepool: 8,708, was 8,689; Middlesbrough: 12,258, was 12,238; North Tyneside: 12,200, was 12,180; North Yorkshire: 29,008, was 28,978; Redcar and Cleveland: 9,195, was 9,178; South Tyneside: 11,209, was 11,194; Stockton: 15,483, was 15,437; Sunderland: 21,730, was 21,690; York: 12,147, was 12,134.