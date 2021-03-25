POLICE have seized alcohol from groups of youths ignoring Covid restrictions and social distancing.
Police in Crook have broken up groups of youths congregating in wooded areas near to Crook Cricket Ground.
There have been a number of complaints about the youths consuming alcohol in large groups.
On top of this, rubbish has been strewn over the woodland, from bottles and cans, to plastic sheeting.
A police spokesman said: “We are lucky to have nature easily accessible to us and should not take this for granted and therefore look after it, can we kindly ask you to educate your children on this matter.
"The amount of rubbish is unacceptable”
On Saturday March 20, officers responded to an incident on the night involving a number of intoxicated youths fighting in Hope Street.
Alcohol was seized and some youths were dealt with accordingly.
