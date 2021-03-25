THOUSANDS of people dream of building their own home, The Northern Echo looks at where is currently up for grabs.

With the constant popularity of shows like Grand Designs, Homes Under the Hammer and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, many of you dream of not just renovating but building your dream home.

Well now is your chance.

From rural spots to residential cul de sacs, The Northern Echo looks at what land is up for grabs. Here are five areas for the creative homebuilder, all marketed by regional estate agents JW Wood:

Colliery Road, Bearpark

Colliery Road, Bearpark, Durham. Picture: JW Wood Estate Agents

Formerly the site of an organ factory, this parcel of land has views of allotments, woodland and fields. It is roughly rectangular in shape and has a gentle gradient to it's topography.

Access to the land would be off Colliery Road and would be a good spot for your dream home - subject to planning permission being granted - as the area is already has a cluster of self-built homes.

The site is directly opposite Bearpark Primary School and is surrounded by woodland so it would be ideal for families and those who love the outdoors.

Agents, however, also say is also not far from the local amenities in the village centre and the village itself is just a short drive from Durham city centre.

It's currently on the market for £65,000.

Bridge End, Coxhoe

Bridge End, Coxhoe, Durham. Picture: JW Wood Estate Agents

Sat at the end of a village, this Bridge End plot has a rural feel without being too far from shops and services such as a supermarket, doctors surgery, pharmacy and a small selection of independent retailers.

At the same time, you can be on the A1 within a couple of minutes.

While outline planning permission has just been granted for the erection of a three-bedroom home here, there may be some restrictive covenants.

The village itself has seen much development in recent times, with national housebuilders Keepmoat Homes currently building very close by.

The plot of land has an asking price of £65,000.

Church Street, Coundon

Church Street, Coundon. Picture: JW Wood Estate Agents

This plot of land is really asking for a home to be built on it as the site of a demolished terraced house.

The end terrace is on Church Street in the mining village of Coundon which has good transport links to the A689 highway for Bishop Auckland and Spennymoor as well as the A1.

The site has previously had full planning permission for a three bedroomed terraced property but this was granted in 2016 and has now expired.

Owners are open to offers over £10,000.

Low Yard, Helmington Row, Crook

Low Yard, Helmington Row. Picture: JW Wood Estate Agents

This healthy chunk of land previously had planning permission for three houses but is yet to be redeveloped after buildings were demolished some years ago.

The whole site is made up of six separate titles, some of which hold restrictive covenants.

In the heart of a quiet residential area, agents say Low Yard is close to local amenities and has good transport links to Willington, Crook, Durham and beyond.

This site has a guide price of £29,995 and is available to buy through online auction.

Main Street, Shildon, County Durham

Main Street, Shildon. Picture: JW Wood Estate Agents

Offices once stood on this spot but their demolition opens the site up to new developments, which are expected to be welcomed by the council.

While the site doesn't currently have planning permission, it sits in a residential area so would be suitable for a self-built home.

Shildon has a wide variety of amenities available in the town centre which is just a short walk from the site. This includes local supermarkets, some national chain shops, smaller local shops and leisure facilities such as bars, restaurants and cafes.

It is also well served with transport links, with the train linking up to Bishop Auckland and Darlington, then in turn to the East coast mainline. In terms of road links, it is close to the A6072 and this links to the A68 and then the A1.

This land has an asking price of £45,000.