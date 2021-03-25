RESIDENTS who want to take their battle against two County Durham housing developments to court have raised £20,000 towards their campaign.

Earlier this month, Staindrop Parish Council launched a funding appeal to help it challenge Durham County Council's decision to grant planning permission to landowner Raby Estates to build a 72-dwelling housing estate on the edge of the village.

Within a fortnight, the appeal has raised more than £12,000.

Councillors believe that the amount raised reflects the strength of feeling in Staindrop against the housing scheme, on fields off Winston Road, and provides a mandate for them to seek a judicial review.

Meanwhile, residents in Gainford, where Raby Estates has permission for a 79-house development, off Spa Road, have raised £7,558 towards the potential legal action.

And members of Gainford & Langton Parish Council were due to meet last night to consider whether it should join Staindrop Parish Council's pursuit of a judicial review and share the costs.

Residents in both villages had objected to the housing with shared concerns including overdevelopment, the loss of green fields, flood risk and the impact on local roads.

But both schemes were approved by Durham County Council on the grounds that they were ‘enabling developments’ that would pay for work at heritage assets Raby Castle, Park and Gardens – which aims to become one of the region’s leading tourist attractions – and restoration of Grade I listed Gainford Hall.

It is this justification that the judicial review would challenge.

Staindrop Parish Council has said the costs of taking the legal action will be significant but that any money donated and not used will be returned to donors.

On behalf of parish councillors, Councillor David Reed, Chairman of Staindrop Parish Council, said: “As with many residents of Staindrop, parish councillors are in favour of the developments at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens, but we object to how the housing developments are being used to fund the work.”

Raby Estates has offered to work with both communities in a bid to find a resolution to local concerns.

Its chief executive, Duncan Peake, said: “The decision to pursue a judicial review of the council’s processes is a matter for the communities concerned.

"All of us involved are aware of the costs – however they might be apportioned – and the fact that such a review might not ultimately change outcomes.

"We welcome Staindrop Parish Council’s support for development plans for Raby Castle, park and gardens which will create a major tourism and visitor attraction for the area.

"Extensive public consultation in both villages resulted in the majority of local people being supportive of the proposed housing developments and we remain wholly committed to engaging with community representatives on these projects.”