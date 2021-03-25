LOCAL projects that benefit the community are set to receive a boost thanks to an Area Action Partnerships grant.

Grants totalling more than £130,000 have been distributed to community projects across Crook, Willington, Tow Law and the surrounding villages.

From creative activities for children, to improving access to allotments; from installing outdoor gym equipment, to introducing 20mph zones near a school – the latest funding allocations from Durham County Council’s 3 Towns Area Action Partnership (AAP) are set to benefit people of all ages.

The grants awarded from the AAP’s area budget include: Crook-based Jack Drum Arts which has been awarded £13,740 from the AAP’s area budget fund for five weekly creative sessions for seven to 25-year-olds.

Classes will include youth theatre, performing arts, world dance, drumming and movement.

Jack Drum Arts has also received £2,000 from Cllrs Olwyn Gunn and Fraser Tinsley’s neighbourhood budgets to provide the Song of Hope project at Our Lady and St Thomas RC Primary School in Willington.

Northern Heartlands has been awarded £8,186 from the AAP’s area budget to fund creative sessions aimed at helping people to reconnect and feel more confident during the pandemic.

The sessions also aim to combat social isolation and provide employment for independent artists.

Crook Community Leisure has received £8,354 from the AAP’s area budget to help fund the Crook Community Leisure Virtual Training programme.

The project will provide, new IT equipment for the centre, online training to groups of all ages and those with disabilities. It will include talks on nutrition, wellbeing, relaxation techniques and mental wellbeing.

Sunniside Community Association has been awarded £6,898 from the AAP’s area budget to install outdoor gym equipment near the new play park in the village.

Tow Law Community Association has received £5,890 from the AAP’s area budget to provide laptops for the community centre.

The building’s security system in the centre will also be upgraded.

Durham Constabulary has been awarded £22,152 from the area budget to help fund a youth club, which they hope will curb anti-social behaviour in the Crook area.

Other donations were made by local councillors from Crook, Tow Law, and Willington.

The donations came from their Neighbourhood Budgets and went to a variety of local causes.

Sandy Denney, 3 Towns AAP co-ordinator, said: “These projects may all be different, but they all have one thing in common – they will make a positive difference to our communities.

“We are delighted to support them and look forward to seeing the many benefits they are sure to bring.”