A North-East footballer known for his ‘hard man’ reputation, has died aged 81. Mike Amos remembers Terry Melling.

JUST over five years ago, in January 2016. three outstanding Northern League footballers from half a century earlier – Arnold Alton, Alan Brown, Keith Hopper – formed the panel at a nostalgic talk-in in Shildon’s lovely little clubhouse.

On much, understandably, opinions and recollections varied. On one topic they were unanimous: the hardest man they ever faced was Terry Melling.

Terry had been born and raised in Haverton Hill, a teak-tough shipbuilding community on the north bank of the Tees near Billingham. He himself worked in the yards, was called up for National Service and by his early 20s was a sergeant in the Coldstream Guards.

“He made Vinnie Jones look like a backward choirboy by comparison,” Arnold Alton had told the talk-in.

After leaving the Army he made his mark with Tow Law, joined Newcastle United and then enjoyed a Football League career with Watford, Newport County – who described him as “a fearsome northerner” – Mansfield Town, Rochdale and Darlington.

Terry died on Sunday in a Northampton care home, after long living with dementia. He was 81. “He remained a strong and formidable presence and all the staff described him as a cheeky character,” says Mrs Francis Clark, his former partner.

He’d played for the British Army and, while a guardsman, for clubs like Tooting and Mitcham, Slough Town and Maidstone.

“A brave, bustling centre forward,” recalls a Maidstone website, perhaps euphemistically.

Back home he joined Tow Law from Reyrolles, themselves a shipbuilding club.

Bernard Fairbairn, the Lawyers’ long-serving former secretary, even produces the minute, October 26 1964, which – “proposed and seconded” – agreed to the required seven days notice. The following week he made his debut, scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Evenwood Town.

Bernard, always slightly built, has particular cause to remember him. “We were playing in the County Cup at Highfield,” he recalls.

“I must have said something to one of their players and the lad was going to do all sorts to me. Terry came racing across; probably said something about picking on someone his own size and their lad quickly changed his mind.”

In the first game of 1965-66 he hit four second-half goals as Lawyers came from 3-0 down at the interval to beat Blyth Spartans 5-4.

By December he was in the Northern League representative team and before Christmas had signed for the Magpies – “a mop of black, curly hair and the sort of build you’d expect from a Coldstream Guardsman at the time,” remembers United historian Paul Joannou.

Though three times named as the only sub in Joe Harvey’s side – against Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City – he never made a first team appearance before moving south to Watford. Mind, Bernard Fairbairn is sure he remembers a bit of a tunnel to-do with Jim Iley, another man with a fearsome reputation.

After five goals in 24 league games for Watford, Terry joined Mansfield Town – and it was there that the irresistible force met the immoveable object.

In the FA Cup first round in 1967-68, the Stags were drawn – of all places – at Tow Law, whose defence included local binman Duggie Raine.

Had that Shildon panel not supposed Terry Melling the hardest man in history, they would surely have plumped for Duggie Raine, formerly with Stanley United.

Former England amateur international George Brown, in the Lawyers’ side for that indelible 5-1 win, recalls the two men coming together.

“I can’t quite remember what happened, but it was Duggie who stayed on his feet. Terry wasn’t particularly big but he had a good body on him and he was one hell of a footballer.”

Arnold Alton has particular cause to recall a match in which he was Willington’s centre half. “We’d had a few skirmishes, me and Terry, but right at the end I skidded through him from behind. It took five or six Tow Law players to get him off me.

“A while later I was in a night club in Bishop Auckland, saw Terry and thought it was time to go again. I was just leaving when there was a tap on my shoulder, Terry anxious to know how I was. He might even have bought me a drink.”

Arnold Alton added: “You feared Terry on two counts – one what he might do to you and the other that he was a bloody good footballer.”

That wasn’t unusual for the hard men, of course – “Terry was kind, quite quiet, a very nice guy,” remembers Bernard Fairbairn.

In 2016 he’d gone missing from a care home in Andover, Hampshire, resulting in an all-night search involving dogs and the police helicopter. He was transferred to Northampton – “due to his medical needs” – the following year.

Francis Clark remembers her former partner as no doubt he was – “a lovely, lovely man.”