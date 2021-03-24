A SCHOOL has been getting to grips with the art of skipping to stay active during the lockdown period.

Pupils and staff at Toft Hill Primary School, in Bishop Auckland, have received free skipping ropes from the school to keep fit and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors.

Janice Stobbs, headteacher at the school, said: “The headteacher of St Andrews Primary School, in Bishop Auckland, sent me the details of Dave Gibson from skip2bfit, as they had used him in their school.

“We were concerned that many of our children were getting little physical activity during the third lockdown.

“In the first lockdown, as the weather was better, we had no concerns. We have evidence from parents of children playing in the garden going for long walks and so on, but because of the cold, wet weather, children were getting less of this.

“We receive Sport Premium from the government to impact upon children's physical fitness, but our original plans were redundant in a lockdown situation, so we rerouted some of our funding to finance skipping ropes for every child and staff member, and the support of Dave Gibson to share skipping workouts and challenges for our families.

“Dave's skipping activities are great fun, and as well as ensuring that children stay physically fit, it will also impact positively upon their mental health and wellbeing.

“This is all so much more important during lockdown, as some of our children have not been in school since December."

Pupils were overjoyed with the skipping ropes and put them to good use

Millie, a pupil at the school, said: “It was nice to see Mr Gibson and receive the skipping ropes which were delivered to my door, I am so looking forward to taking part in the sessions and being active. Thank you!”

Megan Priestley, ten, said: "I know some people haven't been able to get out much, so this a good way to keep active in a small garden.

“It is also really nice that the school is thinking about us staying active."

Mam Catherine Priestley added: "This was such a thoughtful thing for the school to organise, and at significant cost.

“It really shows how important it is to take a holistic approach to supporting our children during lockdown, keeping their minds and bodies active, which the school also did by offering to get books to pupils at home so they could keep reading."

James John Smith, a year one pupil at the school, was at first frustrated that he could not get the hang of skipping.

Pupils from Toft Hill Primary School are reaching for the sky Pictures: SARAH CALDECOTT

But, after much practice and commitment, even into the darkness of the evening, the youngster got to grips with the skipping rope, and managed to conquer the activity. He said: “I love skipping now!”

Now the youngster skips in the garden most nights after school in all weathers.

Mrs Stobbs added: “Many parents are trying to hold down a job working from home while trying to ensure their children engage in home learning- it is a tough time for everyone.

“A bit of physical activity for children might just relieve the pressure on parents for half an hour and improve the mindset of the child.

“We have had many positive comments from parents, and they appreciated the gesture.

“Hopefully, they have liked the fact that we are trying to make home learning as manageable and supportive an experience as we can.

“We appreciate the efforts and continued support of our parents in a very difficult time.

“I hope we get every child actively engaged in the skipping project, whether they are in school at this time or learning from home.

“Mental and physical health wise, I hope it gives people a break from the current norm, and I hope children get a giggle out of it- it has certainly cheered everyone up."