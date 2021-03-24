A COMMUNITY college is set to raise nearly £5,000 in a ‘Walk for Autism’ to raise funds for both those living with the disability and those offering support.

Both staff and pupils at Sedgefield Community College, which is part of the Laidlaw Schools Trust, will be uniting this Friday to prepare for the 10,000 steps challenge.

The college hopes to not only raise funds to help people with autism and those supporting people with the disability, but to also spread awareness about what it is like living with the disability to create a better understanding of the condition.

Amy McGowan, special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) at the college, started off with the aim of raising £100 by walking 10,000 steps each day for the first week of the Easter holidays, because she was not sure about how many people would join her on the significant journey.

Since then, the idea has snowballed, and not only are there over 50 people who have signed up, but the money raised is now heading towards £5,000.

The school is currently top of the leader board across the country in terms of the amount of donations pledged.

Due to Covid, each participant is walking independently, but at the college this Friday, there are likely to be around 40 teaching staff and pupils congregating in their Walking for Autism tee shirts.

To find out more about the college, visit sedgefield.laidlawschoolstrust.co.uk/