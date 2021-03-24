ONE of the County Durham’s oldest silver bands is hoping to expand its premises with new funding.

Stanhope Silver Band is the last traditional band left in Weardale. It is looking to raise around £30,000 to carry out improvements to their Band Hall.

This involves demolition of the rear of their premises and rebuilding to future proof the rehearsal room.

The group plan on extending their premises by adding a single storey extension on the back and taking out the old kitchen for more space.

They also intend to renovate the toilets and add a disabled toilet.

The band received a £3,500 grant from the Co-op Community Connect fund last summer.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale, John Shuttleworth has allocated £5,000 towards the project, from his Neighbourhood Budget to kickstart their fundraising.

Cllr Shuttleworth said: "Stanhope Silver Band is an integral part of the Weardale Community and everyone wishes it well and is proud of it. I know new trainees are welcome to join, and I wish the project well."

Steve Donnelly, fundraiser for the project said: "The place we’ve got at the minute is the old Co-op.

"We’ve been there since the old band hut in the park was destroyed in a fire.

“The building has always been small, its not very accessible for people with mobility issues, and the hall is not big enough for social distancing.

"So we need to expand the premises to secure the bands future."